How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Online

The Voice season 18 premieres tonight, February 24, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The show starts with a blind audition episode but each season varies in its schedule.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘The Voice’ Preview

The Voice Seasons 14 and 16 each had six blind audition episodes, while season 12 had seven and season 10 had just five actual audition episodes. All of those seasons except 14 had a recap episode in there as well called “Best of the Blind Auditions.”

There will be six blind audition episodes, with a possible “Best of the Blind Auditions” recap episode before the Battles begin. It is also possible there are only five or as many as seven blind audition episodes, but there will probably not be more than seven and there will probably not be fewer than five.

That means there will be blind audition episodes on at least February 24 and 25 and March 2, 9, and 16, with more episodes possible on March 23, 30 and even April 6 if there are seven blind audition episodes plus a “best of” recap.

There are typically four Battle episodes in which the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. That means we would expect the Battle Round episodes to air either March 30-31 and April 6-7, or April 6-7 and April 13-14, depending on how many blind audition episodes there are.

Then each coach chooses which artist will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach or saved by his or her own coach, but this year is adding a new rule to that — the team coach can only hit their button to save an artist after it’s clear no other coach is going to steal the artist. Each coach has one steal and one save to use in the Battle Rounds.

However, if Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights through the end of March, The Voice can’t start airing twice a week until April, which could push the live shows back to May. If that is the case, the live shows would probably start with a Top 13 instead of a Top 20 or Top 24.

The Voice season 18 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

