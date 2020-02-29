Impact vs Revolution Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Montreal Impact will host the New England Revolution on Saturday in each side’s MLS season opener.

The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be on TVA Sports (Impact markets), NBC Sports Boston (Revolution markets) or ESPN+ (all US out-of-market).

If you don't have cable and you live in the US, you can watch a live stream of the Impact vs Revolution on your computer, phone, Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Impact vs Revolution Preview

The Impact finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and 18th overall in 2019, but managed to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League by virtue of winning the Canadian Championship.

On Wednesday, they secured passage to the Champions League quarterfinals with a scoreless draw at home in the second leg of their matchup Costa Rican club Saprissa, winning on away goals. The sides played to a 2-2 draw in San José, Costa Rica, a week earlier.

“Finishing a game like this and to see my team fight like this in both the first and second legs, I don’t have anything to say,” Impact manager Thierry Henry said, according to MLSsoccer.com. “There are things that we will need to correct, obviously, but in terms of combativeness, there’s nothing to say.”

Forward Bojan Krkić nearly put Montreal up in the first minute. Following a misplay from Saprissa’s backline, Krkić beat goalkeeper Aarón Cruz to the ball in the box, but Cruz was up to German’s attempt.

In the 45th minute, Cruz stopped midfielder Shamit Shone’s attempt from inside the penalty area after a splendid setup by forward Romell Quioto.

“It wasn’t an easy game, like we saw,” Henry said, per the club’s official website. “We could’ve changed the complexion of this game in the very beginning with Bojan’s opportunity, but he couldn’t finish it off, which can happen. There was that lovely move from Shamit as well who almost scored before the half. We knew we were going to suffer in the second half, but we managed the pressure well. The guys fought hard tonight, but they were a very difficult team to maneuver.”

The Revolution dropped eight of their first 12 league games a season ago, then lost just three of 22 the rest of the way to capture the Eastern Conference’s seventh and final playoff spot. They lost to eventual conference finalists Atlanta United in the first round.

New England played their final preseason tilt on Feb. 22, besting the Portland Timbers 3-1 in Oregon behind a brace from forward Gustavo Bou.

“We just need to be cleaner,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said, according to the club’s official website. “We need to win tackles in the midfield. We need to be more organized. We need to read ‘danger’ when danger’s occurring and just be cleaner on the ball in general.

“I think you saw in the second half we have the quality to play and pass and create opportunities that way. We don’t have to create opportunities strictly from pressing other teams. We’re going to work on it.”