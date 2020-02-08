Iowa vs Michigan Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will visit the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action on Saturday.

Iowa vs Michigan Preview

The dual will likely feature a trio of matches contested by opponents ranked in their weight class’s top 10 by InterMat: at 149 pounds, No. 2 Pat Lugo of Iowa is slated to take on No. 9 Kanen Storr; Iowa’s Kaleb Young, No. 5 at 157 pounds, should face No. 9 Will Lewan; and at heavyweight, No. 2 Mason Parris of Michigan is expected to go up against No. 3 Tony Cassioppi.

“Every match is a big match,” Lugo said this week, according to The Daily Iowan. “The next match is always the most important. That’s the way we look at it as individuals and as a team. We do the same routine, no matter if it’s the number one ranked guy or a guy that’s not in the Big Ten or something like that.”

Cassioppi clinched the Hawkeyes’ 19-17 victory over the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 31, taking a 7-0 decision over No. 15 Seth Nevills. Two days later, he earned a major decision over Christian Rebottaro in the team’s 32-3 drubbing of the Michigan State Spartans. The Hawkeyes improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in the Big Ten.

“He’s a fun guy to watch for sure for the fans, especially as a heavyweight,” Cassioppi’s teammate, 174-pound No. 1 Michael Kemerer, said of the redshirt freshman, per The Daily Iowan. “Some people leave during the heavyweight match, don’t like watching heavyweights, but with him I think everyone’s staying, and I kind of knew it would be that way.”

Parris also recently secured a late victory over a ranked team. He pinned Alex Esposito of the No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 77 seconds into their match to guide the Wolverines to a 21-16 win, a 6-3 record, and a 5-1 mark in the conference.

“It was great to get a team win, it took a team effort to get that win,” Wolverines head coach Sean Bormet said, according to The Michigan Daily. “The lightweights were really gritty. … Once we got to heavyweight, Mason as our anchor, I could see that determined look on his face and knew there was going to be some fireworks early.”

Projected Lineups

Iowa vs Michigan

125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (12-0) vs No. 19 Jack Medley (13-9)

133 pounds: Paul Glynn (4-2) vs Joey Silva (3-0) OR Austin Assad (4-6)

141 pounds: No. 9 Max Murin (10-1) OR Carter Happel (7-5) vs Cole Mattin (13-8)

149 pounds: No. 2 Pat Lugo (15-1) vs No. 9 Kanen Storr (16-3)

157 pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (13-2) vs No. 9 Will Lewan (15-4)

165 pounds: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (14-1) vs Tyler Meisinger (6-8) OR Reece Hughes (2-5)

174 pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (10-0) vs Max Maylor (3-11)

184 pounds: No. 9 Abe Assad (19-5) OR Cash Wilcke (11-3) vs No. 20 Jelani Embree (15-7)

197 pounds: No. 6 Jacob Warner (12-3) vs Jackson Striggow (15-6)

Heavyweight: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (15-0) vs No. 2 Mason Parris (22-0)