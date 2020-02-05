Iowa vs Purdue Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Purdue Boilermakers (12-10, 5-6 in the Big Ten) will head to Mackey Arena to face the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4 in the Big Ten) Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Iowa vs Purdue Preview

The Boilermakers are coming off a 61-58 win against Northwestern on Saturday. As he has all season, Trevion Williams led the team in scoring 13 points. Williams is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points. Williams is also the leading rebounder for Purdue, snagging 7.7 boards per contest. Guard Eric Hunter Jr. is the only other Purdue player averaging in double figures.

Purdue has won three of their last six games, and while their overall play has been inconsistent of late, their defense has been excellent. The Boilermakers rank 11th in the country in scoring defense, giving up just 60.4 points a game. They could use a little work cleaning up the boards, however, as their 37.1 a game is 10th in the conference.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 72-65 victory against the 19th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. Iowa is 6-1 over its last seven games, and the team is scoring 78.9 points a game, which is first in the Big Ten and 27th in the country.

They are led by junior center Luka Garza, who has been one of the best big men in the nation. He is averaging a double-double (23 points and 10.4 rebounds) and he is currently the leading scorer in the Big Ten. Guard Ken Weiskamp is second on the team in scoring, netting 15.2 points per contest, and guard CJ Frederick is chipping in 11.6 points a game.

The Boilermakers are just 2-6 on the road in conference games this season, while the Hawkeyes are 11-1 at home this season.