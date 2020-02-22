Kansas vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (24-1) will host the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-3) at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, Saturday afternoon in what will be one of the biggest games of the year.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Kansas vs Baylor Preview

These two teams last met on January 11 in Kansas, and the Bears won that matchup, 67-55. This time, Baylor will try to make it 13 straight on its home court. The Bears have not lost since November 8, and they have gone 6-0 in games against other ranked opponents so far this season.

Defense is the primary reason why. The Bears have the fourth-best scoring defense in the NCAA, allowing 58.2 points a game. Kansas is right behind, ranked 7th in the country in points allowed with 60.7. The Jayhawks have a slight rebounding edge, out-rebounding opponents by 6.3 boards, while the Bears are snagging 4.8 more boards a game than their opponents.

On offense, Baylor is scoring 71.2 points per contest, with sophomore guard Jared Butler leading the way with 15.6 points a game. Junior guard MaCio Teague is adding 14.4 points per contest, while Davion Mitchell and Freddie Gillespie are both chipping in just under 10 points a game. The Bears are hitting 43.1 percent of their field goals and 35 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

As for the Jayhawks, they are the best shooting team in the Big 12, hitting 48.8 percent of their shots from the floor and 35.5 percent of their shots from downtown. Devon Dotson leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.4 points a game. Dotson said this week that despite the importance of this game, he and his teammates are trying not to overhype it.

“A lot is on the line this game,” Dotson acknowledged, before adding: “We are going to prepare like it is another game. We can’t let emotion get the best of us. We’ve got to play our game. I feel we are hungry in the locker room and competitive. We want to win.”

The Jayhawks have remained competitive all season, with their three losses all coming against ranked teams: Duke, Villanova, and this same Baylor squad.

Look for this to be a slow-paced, low-scoring affair that could very well come down to the final shot.