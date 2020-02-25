Kansas State vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 2 Baylor Bears basketball team will host the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play on Tuesday.

Kansas State vs Baylor Preview

Baylor had a 23-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, falling to then-No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 64-61 at home. They shot 23-of-58 (39.7%) from the field and 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line.

Six weeks earlier, the Bears soundly beat the Jayhawks 67-55 in Lawrence, KS.

Baylor and Kansas are tied atop the Big 12 with 13-1 conference records, four games clear of the third-place No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“I liked the first game against Kansas better than this one,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said, according to The Associated Press. “For us, the goal at the beginning of the year wasn’t to sweep Kansas. The goal was to win a Big 12 championship. Their goal is to win a Big 12 championship.”

Bears guard Jared Butler scored 19 points and dished 6 assists, both team highs. He added 6 rebounds and a pair of steals.

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike dominated inside, leading all participants with 23 points (on 11-of-13 shooting), 19 rebounds, and 3 blocks. The seven-foot senior scored just 6 points in the sides’ prior meeting, though he grabbed 11 boards and set a career high with 7 blocks.

“The guy can play basketball,” Baylor big man Freddie Gillespie said, per AP. “The dude can rebound, finishes at the rim, and he does it really well. I think our first game we did a better job as a team keeping him out of his rhythm. This game he was in sync.”

Baylor’s 24-2 on the season.

The Wildcats suffered their seventh consecutive defeat on Saturday, falling to the Texas Longhorns 70-59 at home to slip to 9-18 overall and 2-12 in conference play.

Kansas State dominated on the offensive glass, carrying a 19-4 advantage, but they shot just 20-of-58 (34.5%) from the field, 3-of-14 (21.4%) from 3-point range, and 16-of-29 (55.2%) from the free-throw line.

“I thought we would be ready to play, I thought the guys were pretty focused yesterday,” Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said, according to 247Sports. “Some of it, credit to Texas. They stepped up and they’re fighting for an NCAA bid. They played at a special level. I don’t think our guys quit, but those missed layups, missed free throws, turnovers, they take a mental toll on you.”

Wildcats guard Xavier Sneed scored a team-high 15 points to go with 7 rebounds and a trio of assists. Forward Makol Mawien grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, adding 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

“He probably should’ve had 9-for-13 if he makes three more of those layups, maybe four more,” Weber said of Mawien, per 247Sports. “Now he has a huge game, now we’re probably in the game because some of those were in the first half.”