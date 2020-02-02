How to Watch La Salle vs Duquesne Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Duquesne Dukes (15-5) will visit the La Salle Explorers (10-10) on Sunday afternoon.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

La Salle vs Duquesne Preview

Both teams are currently on losing skids they’d like to halt. Duquesne has lost three in a row, most recently a 73-69 home loss to Dayton. The Dukes began the season hot, winning their first 10 games, but they have hit a rough patch of late. They will visit a La Salle team that is also trying to get out of its slump, having dropped six straight. After starting the season out at 10-4, the Explorers now sit at .500.

The Dukes are averaging 70.7 points a game, and they have three players averaging in double figures. Forward Marcus Weathers leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, netting 14.4 points a game, while hauling in 8.1 boards per contest. Weathers is one of three Dukes players averaging 10+ points. Guard Sincere Carry is scoring 11.5 points a game, and center Michael Hughes is also chipping in 10.5.

Defense has been Duquesne’s strong suit all season. The team is second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in points allowed, giving up just 63.2 points a game. The Explorers, by contrast, are allowing 70.1 points per contest, which is 12th in the Atlantic 10.

On offense, the Explorers are averaging 68.9 points a game, and they are shooting 41.8% from the field. Senior guard Isiah Dees is the team’s leading scorer, scoring 11.7 points per game. Forward Ed Croswell is the only other La Salle player averaging in double figures, netting 10 points a game. Croswell is also the team’s leading rebounder, snagging 7.6 boards per contest.

The key to this one is defense, however. The Explorers are 7-0 when they keep their opponents under 64 points and 3-10 when they don’t. Duquesne, however, is 14-0 when they hold their opponents to 71 or fewer points, and they are 1-5 when they give up more points than that. Should the game come down to free throw shooting, Duquesne has the edge there, as well. The Dukes are shooting 73.2% from the stripe, while La Salle is hitting just 66.2% of their free throws.

The Dukes are 5-3 in conference play so far this season, whereas the Explorers are just 1-7 in the A 10.