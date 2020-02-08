LA vs Houston XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Roughnecks will host the Los Angeles Wildcats at TDECU Stadium in their first game in the XFL’s 2020 relaunch.

LA Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks Preview

Head coach and GM of the Wildcats, Winston Moss, who most recently served as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers from (2007-2018), has strong feelings about the XFL’s return. “The reason they’re out here (the players), the reason the coaches are out here, is because we love doing what we do,” Moss said this week.

Jalan McClendon will get the start at quarterback for the Wildcats. McClendon played quarterback for North Carolina State from 2016-17 before transferring to Purdue, where he played in nine games and started one. McClendon was a solid runner in college, so look for some dual-threat action coming from him.

As for the Roughnecks, they will feature P.J. Walker under center. Walker has only played college ball, playing quarterback at Temple from 2013-16, but he played well in his time there. He threw for more than 10,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in college before spending some time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

A few other players to watch: Roughnecks running back Andre Williams, who played in the NFL from 2014-2017, could be an x-factor on offense for Houston, and Wildcats linebacker Tre’ Williams, who had a standout career on defense at Auburn from 2014-17.

Some differences between the XFL and the National Football League? For starters, the extra point has been eliminated. After a touchdown, teams can elect to go for one, two, or three points. The XFL will also require receivers to have just one foot in bounds a-la college football. There is also the double forward pass, a rule that stipulates that if one pass has been thrown behind the line of scrimmage, another pass can be thrown in addition to the first.