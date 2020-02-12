Lakers vs Nuggets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference meet Wednesday when the Los Angeles Lakers (40-12) head to the Pepsi Center to face the Denver Nuggets (38-16).

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Lakers vs Nuggets on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Lakers vs Nuggets live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Lakers vs Nuggets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Lakers vs Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets are three games behind the Lakers in the Western Conference, with Denver surging of late. The Nuggets have won four in a row, and eight of their last 10 games. They have shown a scary amount of resilience lately, coming back from a 23-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Denver has played extremely well on both sides of the ball, particularly over the last four games. They are giving up an average of 106.4 points a game, which is fourth-best in the league, and they have an incredibly deep and well-balanced attack, with six players on the team averaging in double figures.

Center Nikola Jokic leads the team in scoring (20.6 points a game), rebounding (10.2 a game) and assists (6.9 a game). Guard Jamal Murray is second on the team in scoring, netting 18.6 points a game, and forward Will Barton is chipping in 15.1 points.

The Lakers are the best team in the West for a reason. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been smooth as silk this season, with Davis averaging 26.5 points and 9.2 boards a game and James scoring 24.8 points per contest while also leading the NBA in assists with 10.7 a game. Either player is capable of taking over any given game, and together, they have been difficult to stop. They may also benefit from a freshly awakened bench.

Rajon Rondo had a season-high 23 points off the bench against the Phoenix Suns Monday, and Anthony Davis said after the game that he and his teammates have been trying to get Rondo to be more aggressive.

“That’s what he’s done his whole career,” Davis said of Rondo’s performance. “We’ve been on him to shoot those shots, be aggressive. And he showed you all he can do [that] tonight. He does it all the time in practice. And we understand that he wants to get guys involved, but it’s only going to open up the floor to get guys involved the more aggressive he is.”

If Rondo and the rest of the Lakers bench get hot now, the rest of the league could be done for.

These two teams have played each other twice this season, with each team winning their respective matchups on the road. The Lakers are 22-5 as a visiting team this season, which is tops in the NBA.