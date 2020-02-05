How to Watch ‘LEGO MASTERS’ Online

LEGO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Fox.

Hosted by comedian Will Arnett, LEGO MASTERS brings ten teams of enthusiasts together to build creations limited only by competitors’ imaginations. Teams compete in elimination rounds to receive the title of LEGO MASTERS, $100,000 and a “fancy LEGO trophy,” says Arnett in the preview video.

‘LEGO MASTERS’ Preview

The serenity that many derive from the fastidious arrangement of LEGO bricks is going to be destroyed by Fox’s LEGO MASTERS. The reality competition premieres tonight, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and pits ten teams of two LEGO enthusiasts against each other in one timed elimination round per episode. The preview shows teams challenged to build anything they can come up with from an endless supply of LEGO bricks. There are no instructions and no creative constraints, creating a situation in which a cast of obsessive types who are fascinated with engineering create memorable TV moments that will be fun for adults and safe for kids.

Will Arnett (LEGO Superman, Bojack Horseman), host of LEGO MASTERS, brought ten teams of the most talented LEGO designers and builders from across the country to Fox’s new reality competition. Amy Corbett, LEGO senior design manager, and Jamie Berard, overseer of the Lego Creator Expert and Lego Architecture lines, are the “brick masters” who judge contestants on creativity, technical ability and storytelling. Teams will have full access to the brick pit to build whatever they can imagine and create within the time limit.

Each of the ten teams consists of a pair of adult people who really love LEGO. They work together as father and son, or a pair of best friends or romantic partners, in a surprisingly emotional ideation, design and build process. Things collapse, fights erupt and relationships are challenged.

After time is up, Arnett smashes the creations with a baseball bat, drops them off a balcony or blows them up, among other challenges. He’s the worst possible iteration of any LEGO lover’s evil older brother who delights in destruction.

Fox’s series is based on the popular British reality competition of the same name. The competitors to watch this season include the tightly-wound Sam and Jessica, the unnerving Jessie and Kara and the newlyweds Tyler and Amy. Each pair has a specific skill set they’re hoping to use to win the contest, and these specific teams promise to be a whole lot weirder than your average LEGO-obsessed adult.

The challenges detailed in the preview include: Theme Park (week one), Space Smash (week two), Cut In Half (week three), Movie Genres (week four), Mega City (week five), Super Bridge (week six), Story Book (week seven), Good Vs. Evil (week eight), Star Wars (week nine) and Master Build (week 10). The final competition will show who is the “best at LEGO,” which Arnett says is the only way to win this reality competition.

Whoever wins at week 10 will receive $100,000, a trophy and the title of LEGO MASTERS.

