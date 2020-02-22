Levante vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Levante UD will host Real Madrid in La Liga play on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

BeIN Sports and beIN Sports en Español are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for your FuboTV free trial, you can then watch a live stream of Levante vs Real Madrid (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the match up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports and each cost $30 for the first month ($40 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $10 per month:

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Levante vs Real Madrid (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, 10 hours of cloud DVR comes included with Sling TV.

Levante vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid saw their lead for the league championship dwindle to a single point last week.

Barcelona drew even on points on Feb. 15, besting Getafe 2-1 at Camp Nou. Los Blancos surrendered a late lead to Celta Vigo a day later, settling for a 2-2 draw at home.

They trailed from the seventh minute to 52nd, when some slick passing inside their foes’ box led to a Toni Kroos tally. Sergio Ramos put Madrid up from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.

The Célticos drew even in the 86th minute, when Santi Mina found the lower-left corner off a brilliant Denis Suárez feed into box.

“When you drop two points at home you’ll always be disappointed,” Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said after the match, according to the club’s official website. “It’s a real blow because we put in a tremendous effort in the second half and they levelled it up with five minutes to go. They got a goal inside six minutes, then they camped in their own half and we struggled to find gaps in the first half because we played too much through the middle. We were much better in the second half and played with more pace.”

He added: “We’re still first and that means a lot. We’re bound to drop points, this is football. We know it’s decided on small details and we have to improve and remain focused until the end because they can cause you problems with a single play. We’re at the top and we have to keep going, we will all keep fighting, this is a long-run thing.”

On Saturday, Barcelona will wrap their match with Eibar before Madrid and Levante kick off. Los Blancos will host the Blaugrana at Santiago Bernabéu on March 1.

“The most important thing for us is the work we do on a day-to-day basis,” Zidane said, per the team site. “We know every day counts. It’s the here and now. Like the final training session ahead of tomorrow’s game. That’s what we’re focused on, tomorrow against Levante away from home.”

Levante have dropped five of their last six, falling from ninth to 13th place on the league table. At 29 points through 24 league contests, they sit seven points from the relegation zone with a match in hand.

“If we’re characterised by anything, it’s that we’re not very conservative,” Levante manager Pack López said Friday, according to Marca.com.

“Madrid are very strong, so it’ll be difficult.

“We’ll try to attack and play to our strengths and won’t change our identity.”