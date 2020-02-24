How to Watch Louisville vs FSU Basketball Online Without Cable

The top seed in the ACC could be on the line Monday as No. 6 Florida State plays host to No. 11 Louisville at Donald L. Tucker Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisville vs Florida State live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Florida State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Florida State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Louisville vs Florida State Preview

Florida State has rebounded nicely since a narrow loss to Duke at the start of the month, reeling off three wins in a row. The latest was a solid 67-61 victory over a feisty NC State team on the road. Four players were in double figures, led by Patrick Williams and M.J. Walker, who both had 12 points.

But a matchup against a Louisville team hungry for revenge and motivated by the opportunity to grab the top seed in the ACC will be an entirely different challenge. The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 ACC) sit a half-game ahead of both FSU (23-4, 13-3) and Duke (23-4, 13-3) in the ACC standings.

“If you start putting more emphasis on one game than you do another game, then you have highs and lows. I tell you what, this is the most important game of the year because it’s the next game,” Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat. “If you start putting added emphasis on a game, that means one game is more important than the other. Every ACC game you play, you have to be ready to play. When you’re not ready to play against an opponent you don’t deem to be the most important game, that’s when you start getting yourself in trouble.”

Florida State won the first matchup against Louisville 78-65 back on Jan. 4.

“I feel like that’s the most focused and complete game we’ve probably played all season. If we can do that all again and just build on what we messed up during that game, I feel like we’ll have a good chance to win again,” FSU guard Trent Forrest said.

“Those guys are going to make some adjustments and we’ll have to make some adjustments, but just keeping that focus for the whole 40 minutes to play a full, complete game.”

Louisville has rebounded after two ugly losses to unranked Georgia Tech and Clemson, blowing out both North Carolina and Syracuse by 15-plus points.

“We’ve both gone through the longest conference season there has ever been with 20 games,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack told the team’s official site. “These are games that you want to play in and that you want to be meaningful. Both Florida State wants it to be meaningful and we did, and we’ve gotten ourselves to this point. They’re going to be a heck of a challenge for our team. They’re going to pressure the ball, they’re going to switch everything, they’re going to extend their defense all over the floor. We have to be able to get the shots we did in the first half against them and get better ones than we did in the second half.”