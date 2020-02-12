How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 3 Online

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 3 airs on FOX on Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 3 Preview

Preview: An Icon Will Be Revealed | Season 3 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss a new episode of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Preview: An Icon Will Be Revealed | Season 3 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-11T13:59:50.000Z

The official synopsis for episode 3, entitled “Masking for a Friend: Group A,” teases “The contestants from group “A” take the stage for a third time and are pared down to the top three in their group; Leah Remini guest judges.” There are 4 contestants left in Group A: the White Tiger, Miss Monster, the Turtle, and the Kangaroo. Per the altered competition format for season 3, once one more contestant from group A is eliminated and unmasked, the remaining 3 will not perform again until the top 3 from groups B and C have been determined. Next week, 6 new characters will take the stage to compete in group B.

Ahead of season 3 episode 3, you can get caught up on the clues we know so far for each of the remaining Group A characters:

In the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer, which aired immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl, the Robot was unmasked to reveal American rapper Lil Wayne. At the end of episode 2, the Llama received the lowest number of votes from the audience and was eliminated. When he took off his mask, the Llama was revealed to be TV/radio host and comedian Drew Carey.

Before the season premiered, Entertainment Weekly talked to Masked Singer costume designer Marina Toybina about the changes and upgrades to her approach when designing the 18 new costumes for season 3. She said “I let all the rules go and played with an idea of how to make certain characters even more detailed, using a lot more couture work and handwork to really create these costumes that were more relatable and a lot more runway inclined. So you see definitely this modern take in a lot of these characters.”

The 18 characters that Marina Toybina created this season are the Kangaroo, the Frog, the Llama, the Turtle, the Astronaut, the Swan, the Kitty, the Taco, the Bear, the Rhino, T-Rex, the Elephant, Night Angel, Miss Monster, the Robot, the Mouse, the Banana, and the White Tiger. According to FOX, this season’s contestants “have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?