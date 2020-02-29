Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Nashville SC will play their first-ever MLS match on Saturday, as they host Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Nashville SC vs Atlanta United on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Preview

Nashville placed second in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference a year ago in the club’s second season of existence, then bowed out against the Indy Eleven in conference semifinals.

Six players from that squad — which surrendered a league-low 26 goals — remain with the club.

In perhaps their splashiest move of the offseason, Nashville acquired defender Walker Zimmerman from Los Angeles FC, sending out at least $950,000 in general allocation money; the cost could rise to $1.25 million due to incentives in the deal.

The 26-year-old, who’s made 12 appearances for the United States men’s national team, was named to the 2019 MLS Best XI.

“Out of domestic players in our league, Walker was the one we were steadfast in trying to pursue,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said, according to MLSsoccer.com. “When you look at every team that has success in Major League Soccer, they’ve had a lynchpin in the back. The combination of Walker’s form, athletic attributes and his age, this was a no-brainer.”

Zimmerman made 32 total appearances for LAFC in 2018, the club’s inaugural season. They placed third in the Western Conference that year with 57 points, the most for an expansion club in MLS history.

“We talked a little bit about it with some of the guys,” Zimmerman said, per MLSsoccer.com. “It’s funny, because the thing that we stressed about back with LAFC was: Don’t look at it as, ‘We’re coming in as an expansion team’ and let that change expectations. You’re in MLS now. So, that’s the message here: ‘Sure, we are technically an expansion team, but hey, we’re in MLS just like any of the other teams.’ So don’t let that change our mindset, don’t let that change our mentality. We’re going to come out and compete not as a team trying to prove ourselves, but as a team that’s wanting to establish ourselves right way.”

In their first-ever MLS test, Nashville will host Atlanta United, who’ve claimed an MLS title and a US Open Cup across the last two seasons.

On Wednesday, Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre announced that the club had already sold over 50,000 tickets for their debut at Nissan Stadium.

“There’s no question that that building will be absolutely filled with people on February the 29th because the demand is really high,” Ayre said, according to NashvillePost.com. “It’s going to be a great show.

“I’m not surprised that we’re heading toward filling the place because it’s an exciting day. And Nashville has shown, at least as long as I’ve been here, when there’s a big, historic opportunity to be a part of, people come out.”