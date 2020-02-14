How to Watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2020 Online Without Cable

The star-studded 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Preview

Chicago will host this year’s events after last year’s festivities were held in Charlotte, North Carolina, so this game will feature several natives of the Windy City.

Journalist, Chicago sports fan and ESPN host Michael Wilbon will coach the home team in this one. Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams will be the team’s assistant coach. They will be led by rapper Common, who has been known to possess more than a few basketball skills.

He will be joined by singer Bad Bunny, comedian Hannibal Buress, singer Kane Brown, musician Jon Batiste, actor Alex Moffat, celebrity chef Jose Andres, WNBA star Chelsea Gray, singer-songwriter Jidenna, former NBA star Quentin Richardson, and comedian and social media influencer Famous Los, who won the MVP award in this game last year.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith will coach the away team, and rap star Chance the Rapper will serve as team captain. They will be joined by WNBA star A’ja Wilson, rapper and 2018 MVP Quavo, rapper Taylor Bennett, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, comedian and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry, marketing director Ronnie 2, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery and former NBA star Darius Miles. Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Guy Fieri will be the assistant coach.

Last year’s Celebrity All-Star game was won by the home team by a score of 82-80, which was the highest-scoring game since its inception in 2003. Quavo scored a game-high 27 points in a losing effort, while Famous Los’ 22 points helped his team win while earning himself MVP honors.

Legendary recording artist Chaka Khan will sing the American national anthem, and Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem. Chance the Rapper will also perform during halftime and will be joined by Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo.

Academy Award and Grammy-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson will also perform a tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant.