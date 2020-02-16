NBA Dunk Contest 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NBA’s top rim-rattlers and high-flyers will be on the court together to wrap up All-Star Saturday

2020 NBA Dunk Contest Preview

The final event of the night is the most notable, as the Dunk Contest has long been a highlight of All-Star weekend. It’s an opportunity for the NBA to showcase some of the most explosive athletes the league has to offer. This year’s crew of dunkers includes:

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee

Aaron Gordon, Orlando

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

Derrick Jones Jr. (+135) and Aaron Gordon (+140) are the favorites, while Connaughton (+400) and Howard (+450) are fairly big underdogs.

Howard’s inclusion in the contest is part of his journey back into the good graces of the NBA. He’s thrived as a role player with the Los Angeles Lakers, his fifth team in five seasons. He won the dunk contest in 2008, cementing himself as an NBA star.

“I can’t wait until tonight. I’m looking forward to tonight, man,” Howard told NBA TV. “Just to have a smile on my face and be out there in front of all the fans and just enjoy this atmosphere. This is something that you can never get back.”

A sad note regarding Howard’s dunk contest routine is that he said that Kobe Bryant had agreed to help him before his death.

“For me, it’s super sad because I really wanted to tell him how much I appreciate everything he’s done, all the things he’s said,” Howard told CBS. “Even at the time that we were on the same team, we didn’t understand each other.”

Gordon is seeking his first Dunk Contest title, although the event has already made him a much more notable name in NBA circles.

“It took me from a domestic, American-known name to all over the world, people knew who I was,” Gordon told ESPN. “After that 2016 dunk contest, people really started to take a liking to me all over the world.”

Gordon is ready to go as he pursues the elusive trophy.

“The show is on. It’s time to go and get it,” Gordon said. “It’s about having my own presence. Doing what I came here to do and put on a show the best way I know how.”

Defending champion Hamidou Diallo is not back to defending his crown. He dunked over Shaquille O’Neal to net a perfect 50 from the judges last year.

Glenn Robinson III and Donovan Mitchell or other recent former champions, while Zach Lavine won back to back in 2015 and ’16. Lavine is participating in the 3-point contest, looking to become the first player to win both.