NC State vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After seven straight losses, North Carolina will look to snap their streak of futility as they battle rival NC State at Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday.

NC State vs UNC Preview

It’s been a tough month for North Carolina, with the Tar Heels dropping seven straight games. The team’s last win came against NC State on Jan. 27, who they will see on Tuesday with a chance to end their skid.

“I think they will (be engaged). And it’s a passion. It’s a passion with me,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams siad. “You may be great at golf or you may not be any good, but if I am playing you, I am going to try and beat your tail. That’s the only way I’ve got to compare it to right now… If we are going to play, let’s play the best we can possibly play. If we are going to compete, let’s compete at the highest level we can compete, regardless if we have done it well in the past or poorly in the past — it’s today. If I get to compete today I want to beat your tail. So hopefully the guys will continue to try and do that.”

North Carolina’s latest loss came in blowout fashion to Louisville, 72-55. The Tar Heels played without junior Garrison Brooks, who sat out with an illness. Brooks is a key part of what UNC does, averaging 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

“He participated in probably 20 to 25 percent of practice today, and we’ve got to see how he reacts,” Williams said earlier this week. “Is he going to be okay tonight? Is he going to sleep? Is he going to rest? Is his temperature going to go up again? So we won’t know until tomorrow afternoon whether Garrison will be able to play.”

NC State has lost two of their last three, but the victory was a resume-bolstering victory over Duke. The Wolfpack also kept it close against a tough Florida State team, falling 67-61 in their last outing.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said there will be no underestimation from their squad despite UNC’s losing streak and 10-17 record.

“Absolutely not. Why would you? It’s still Carolina. They’ve got McDonald’s All-Americans,” Like I said, if you look at their last six games, and I’ve seen most of them, they had an opportunity to win every game that they were in outside of two of them where they just obviously didn’t play well. There’s four of them where if the ball bounces a different way they win the game.”

North Carolina is listed as a two-point home favorite for the game.