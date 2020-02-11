New Mexico vs SDSU Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The New Mexico Lobos (17-8) will head to Viejas Arena to take on the No. 4 ranked San Diego State Aztecs (24-0) Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

New Mexico vs San Diego State Preview

The Aztecs are the only remaining team ranked in the top 25 to still remain undefeated. They have yet to defeat a ranked opponent, however, which critics are quick to point out. SDSU is playing solid ball, though, and their defense has been excellent. The Aztecs are giving up just 58.3 points a game, which is fourth overall in the nation.

San Diego State is averaging 75.8 points a game, and boast four players averaging in double figures. Junior guard Malachi Flynn is leading the way, scoring 16.5 points a game, while forward Matt Mitchell (12.1 points), Yanni Wetzell (11.7 points) and guard Jordan Schakel (10 points) are all contributing mightily to SDSU’s offensive attack. The Aztecs have been bitten by the injury bug, though, so how they deal with that will be crucial moving forward.

Sophomore forward Aguek Arop has been trying to work his way back into the lineup after dislocating his shoulder earlier this season. Head coach Brian Dutcher said recently that his team is trying to ease Arop back in so he’ll be full strength come tourney time in March.

“He’s an important piece,” Dutcher said about Arop. “The healthier we can get him down the stretch, the better off we’ll be. He’s a Swiss Army knife. He can defend multiple positions, he plays with great energy, he has great length. We’ve just got to get him played back into a game shape now.”

On Tuesday, SDSU will be facing a New Mexico team that has won two of its last seven games, including its most recent contest, a 97-68 dismantling of Wyoming. New Mexico started the season off strong, going 13-2 in their first 15 games, but since January 1, they have gone 4-6 in their last 10.

The Lobos lead the Mountain West Conference in scoring, averaging 79.6 points a game, and they are shooting well, hitting 48.5 percent of their shots from the floor, which is also tops in the Mountain West. It’s on defense where they have left much to be desired, however.

New Mexico is allowing 75.8 points per contest, which is second-to-last in the conference. They have had a tendency to let their opponents get ahead in the first half only to struggle to catch up in the second, which is what happened the last time these teams met on January 29.

SDSU jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and that fast start led to a 85-57 defeat. The Lobos will likely try to avoid the same fate in this one, which won’t be an easy task on the road.