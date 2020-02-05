How to Watch New Zealand vs India 1st ODI in USA

New Zealand’s Black Caps will host the Men in Blue of India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday for the first of three ODIs.

The match (9 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV in the United States, but anyone in the US can watch New Zealand vs India live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every match of the India Tour of New Zealand, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch New Zealand vs India live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you don’t watch live, the match will also be available on-demand on ESPN+.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Preview

The Men in Blue swept the Black Caps in the sides’ five-match T20 series, securing their fifth victory on Sunday.

India’s Rohit Sharma, serving as a stand-in captain as Virat Kohli rested, went for 60 off 41 balls but retired with an injury to his left calf.

Men in Blue bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed a trio of wickets en route to man of the match honors, while batsman KL Rahul notched 45 off 33 balls before being named the player of the series.

“Very pleased, great to be standing here with a five-nil,” Rahul said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “We have been playing exceptional T20 cricket, to come here and execute our skills every game, to have squeezed out wins, is a confidence booster. Not thinking about T20 World Cup, hopefully I can continue playing this way. I think it’s a winning habit we have cultivated. The onus is on finding different ways to win.”

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the first two ODIs of the three-match set as he recovers from an inflamed AC joint. Mark Chapman, who went for back-to-back test centuries against India A last week, will take his spot.

“It’s disappointing for Kane, but with so much important cricket still ahead this summer we must take a safety first approach,” Black Caps chief selector Gavin Larsen said, per ESPNcricinfo. “It’s great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side.

“Mark’s a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad.”

Sharma will miss all three ODIs. Prithvi Shaw will make his Men in Blue debut, forming an opening pair with Mayank Agarwal, while Rahul remains in the middle order.

“We are looking to stick to the same plan. KL will bat in the middle order,” Kohli said, according to the official ICC website. “We want him to get accustomed to that role and keep as well.”

He added: “The impact he’s had is there for everyone to see. But the thing is that we don’t have any one-day tournaments to look forward to. It’s, if anything, an ideal time for him to go away and rectify this as soon as he can and come back.

“He played the T20I series, so from the team’s balance point of view heading into the World Cup year, it doesn’t really hamper the combination as far as the T20s are concerned. And in one-day cricket, whoever steps in for him — Prithvi’s definitely going to start — and whoever the replacement — Agarwal — is, we’ll ask for an opener.”