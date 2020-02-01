NFL Honors 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A day before the NFL’s ultimate hardware is handed out at the Super Bowl, the league will assemble to hand out awards at the NFL Honors show at Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

NFL Honors 2020 Preview

On the eve of the Super Bowl in Miami, all eyes will be on the NFL Honors show, where some of the league’s most prestigious awards will be handed out, including Rookies of the Year, Defensive and Offensive Players of the year and MVP.

Here’s the full list of awards being announced on Saturday:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Pizza Hut

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Castrol EDGE

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Oakley

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute To Service Award presented by USAA

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Game Changer Award

Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by DraftKings

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a heavy favorite for the MVP — listed at -5000 — as he should be after a record setting season. Baltimore had the best record in the NFL at 14-2 and Jackson set the record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He also led the league in passing touchdowns and QBR.

One of Jackson’s biggest cheerleaders during the season for the award was his running back Mark Ingram, who recited a wild rant after one of the Ravens games.

“If you’ve got a problem, come see me. Just run that back from last week. It’s all I’m gonna say,” Ingram told reporters. “Man, people been trying me, but they can’t validate their opinions. So L.J. for MVP.”

Jackson’s coach, John Harbaugh, is a contender to land the Coach of the Year, along with 49ers skipper Kyle Shanahan.

Another lock is Nick Bosa for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft was a huge addition to the 49ers daunting defensive line, amassing nine sacks and 80 total pressures.

An interesting result to watch will be for Offensive Rookie of the Year — which appears to be between Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Lastly, a highlight of the awards show will be the announcement of five modern-era enshrinees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Names to watch that are being considered are Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, John Lynch and Alan Faneca.