Oregon vs UConn Women’s Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’ll be a top-five clash Monday night when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (18-2, 8-1) head to Harry A. Gampel Pavillion in Storrs, Connecticut to face the No. 4 ranked Connecticut Huskies (19-1, 9-0).

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Oregon vs UConn Preview

It’s not as common to see non-conference showdowns this time of the year, but this one should be quite the contest.

Geno Auriemma’s squad is coming off an 80-50 road win over Cincinnati. It was the first of a three-game road trip for the Huskies, who have won their last seven, with their lone loss of the season coming January 9th against a Baylor team that was ranked 6th in the nation at the time.

UConn is scoring 78.7 points a game, but their defense has been their strong suit this season, allowing just 53.6 points a game, which is 10th in the nation. The Huskies are led by Megan Walker, who is tops on the team in both scoring (19.7 points a game) and rebounding (9.1 rebounds a game). Walker has also been a lethal shooter, making 43.9% of her shots from beyond the arc, and she has been UConn’s best all-around player. Christyn Williams is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points a game.

As for the Ducks, they’re averaging 85.9 points a game, which is tops in the nation. They have been a balanced squad this season, allowing 56.9 points a game to their opponents.

Sabrina Ionescu leads the Ducks, averaging 17.4 points per contest. Ionescu is a player of the year candidate, and she leads a team overflowing with talent. Ruthy Hebard has also been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 16.6 points and 9.7 boards a game. Hebard is the leading rebounder in the Pac 10, and she has notched a double-double in her last two games. The key player for the Ducks could be Satou Sabally, who has created matchup nightmares all season long. Sabally’s 16.5 points a game and 7.1 rebounds per contest make her a real wild card in this game.

The Huskies have faced Oregon just three times, and they are 3-0 against the Ducks, with their most recent win coming in the 2017 Elite Eight, 90-52.