Oregon vs OSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oregon State Beavers basketball team will host the No. 14 Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 play on Saturday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs OSU Preview

The Ducks had a four-game winning streak snapped their last time out, falling to the Stanford Cardinal 70-60 on the road a week ago to slip to 18-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

Oregon shot just 21-of-64 (32.8%) from the field and 7-of-24 (29.2%) from 3-point range. They held an eight-point advantage at halftime, but went just 6-of-30 (20%) from the floor in the second half en route to 24 points in the period.

“They just got going on us, and we couldn’t rebound the ball,” Ducks head coach Dana Altman said, according to The Associated Press. “Our energy level wasn’t good, rebounding and defense in the second half hurt us. They shoot 36 percent in the first half, the second half they shoot 50 and got to the free throw line, 13 of 17. So they beat us in all facets in the second half.”

Will Richardson led the Ducks with 17 points, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from distance and adding a game-high 3 steals. Fellow Oregon guard Payton Pritchard dished a game-high 4 assists and scored 16 points, but he shot just 5-of-21 from the field.

“It was about energy and who wanted it more,” Richardson said, per AP. “They came out in the second half with a spark because they wanted it more than us. They went after the ball harder than we did, and they got rewarded for it.”

The Beavers have dropped five of six to fall to 13-9 on the season and 3-7 in Pac-12 play, most recently losing to the California Golden Bears 69-67 on the road last week.

Oregon State closed the first half with an 8-0 run to take a 32-30 advantage into the break. They led by one with four minutes remaining.

Tres Tinkle led Oregon State with 19 points to go with 7 rebounds and a pair of assists. Fellow Beavers forward Alfred Hollins added 14 points, going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Oregon State and the Ducks have met an NCAA-record 351 times. The Beavers took both matchups last year, improving their record against Oregon to 188-163.

“If you get caught up in some of their three-quarter court pressure and get loose with the ball, they really like to turn you over,” Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle recently said of the Ducks, according to 247 Sports. “They put you back on your heels a little bit. We’ve got to handle their pressure, be aggressive at times when it’s there, but then not let it bother us and keep us from getting into the offense.”