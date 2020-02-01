Oregon vs Stanford Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks basketball team will visit the Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 play on Saturday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch Oregon vs Stanford live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Oregon vs Stanford Preview

The Ducks edged the California Bears Golden Bears 77-72 on the road on Thursday for their fourth consecutive victory, improving to 18-4 on the season and 7-2 in conference play.

Payton Pritchard led Oregon with 21 points and 8 assists, bringing the senior point guard’s career assist total to 617. His 615th career dime broke the program record, set by Kenya Wilkins from 1993-97.

“It’s something I’ll remember forever,” Pritchard said, according to The Associated Press. “I can’t do that without teammates hitting shots. It’s a big thanks to them for getting in position for me to get them the ball.”

The teams went into halftime tied at 32, then the Bears built a 52-45 advantage in the second half. Pritchard scored 19 of his 21 after the midway break as Oregon regained control.

“I was trying to be aggressive right away (in the second half),” he said, per AP. “We made a run there and made something happen.”

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston grabbed 7 rebounds and came up with 2 blocks, both game highs, adding 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He went into the break with 2 points and a single board.

“Shakur really gave us some energy late,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said, according to 247Sports.

Stanford’s dropped three straight to fall to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play. On Thursday, they lost to the Oregon State Beavers 68-63 at home.

“We’re facing a bit of adversity right now these last three games,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said, per AP. “We’ll see how we respond.”

Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva scored 22 points and pulled down 8 rebounds, both game highs, adding a pair of steals and as many blocks. Beavers big man Kylor Kelley, whose 3.9 blocks per game rank second in Division I, came up with 7 swats.

Stanford entered the game averaging 17.6 free-throw attempts per contest; they went 7-of-12 from the stripe.

“Kelley is a good shot blocker and he definitely changes angles and makes some shots tough,” da Silva said, per AP. “But we should have been able to work around it.”

Stanford trailed 31-22 at the midway break, then managed to cut the deficit to a single point a little more than eight minutes into the second half. The Beavers responded with a 12-0 run.

“We had too many phases where we let up throughout the game,” da Silva said, according to The Stanford Daily. “It happened multiple times … and being behind from the get-go puts you at a disadvantage.”

He added: “It’s hard to come back if you’re not consistent.”