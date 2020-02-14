Ohio State vs Penn State Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team will host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in each side’s last Big Ten test of the season.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Penn State on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Ohio State vs Penn State Preview

The Nittany Lions have secured blowout victories in three consecutive dual matches since their 19-17 road defeat to the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 31, besting the Maryland Terrapins, the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers, and the No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers to improve to 10-2 on the season and 7-1 in the conference.

In their 31-10 drubbing of Minnesota on Sunday, Penn State 141-pounder Nick Lee, ranked No. 2 in the weight class by InterMat, pinned No. 4 Mitch McKee in 1:55, locking his foe up in a cradle and rolling him onto his back.

“He’s a tough opponent. I’ve wrestled him a lot in my career,” Lee told the Big Ten Network after the victory, according to the Centre Daily Times. “I have a little bit of a feel for him. He has a feel for me. Those are always fun matches.”

Lee is expected to take on Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher, the division’s top-ranked wrestler, on Friday.

“That is our last Big Ten dual of the season, so we want to make sure we are ready for that,” Lee said, per the Centre Daily Times. “I think just like any other match, (we’ve got to) make sure you are prepared. I don’t think I’m going to wrestle any differently because it is a number one opponent.”

The Buckeyes fell 19-14 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road on Feb. 2. They rebounded a week later, pounding the Northwestern Wildcats 28-10 in their last home dual of the year to improve to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten action.

Pletcher, a senior, earned a 13-4 major decision over unranked Northwestern 141-pounder Alec McKenna in his last match at the Covelli Center.

“Out there, you don’t really think about it [as your last home match] as much,” Pletcher said, according to The Lantern. “But before the match and after the match it was kind of a weird feeling. It’s hard not to think about it.”

Projected Lineups

Penn State vs Ohio State

125 pounds: Brandon Meredith (12-11) vs Malik Heinselman (14-13) OR Dylan Koontz (12-9)

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (15-1) vs Jordan Decatur (11-7)

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee (16-0) vs No. 1 Luke Pletcher (23-0)

149 pounds: No. 17 Jarod Verkleeren (14-5) OR Luke Gardner (6-2) vs No. 1 Sammy Sasso (21-2)

157 pounds: Brady Berge (1-0) OR Bo Pipher (9-11) vs Quinn Kinner (14-5) OR Elijah Cleary (13-10)

165 pounds: No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph (11-0) vs No. 16 Ethan Smith (15-10)

174 pounds: No. 2 Mark Hall (18-1) vs No. 7 Kaleb Romero (15-4)

184 pounds: No. 6 Aaron Brooks (10-1) vs No. 12 Rocky Jordan (25-6)

197 pounds: No. 17 Shakur Rasheed (4-4) vs No. 1 Kollin Moore (23-0)

Heavyweight: No. 15 Seth Nevills (12-2) vs Gary Traub (19-6)