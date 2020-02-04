Ohio State vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Ohio State vs Michigan Preview

The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation before embarking on a 1-6 stretch that saw them fall out of the rankings entirely.

They’ve since won two straight to improve to 14-7 overall and 4-6 in conference play, most recently topping the Indiana Hoosiers 68-59 at home on Saturday.

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson scored 15 points (on 7-of-12 shooting) and pulled down 11 rebounds, both game highs, adding a pair of assists, a steal, and a block.

“I thought Kaleb Wesson was terrific on both ends,” Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to The Lantern. “It’s his work, he’s gotta continue to stay in great shape. I thought he created some real opportunities for other guys. I thought he protected the rim pretty well.”

Ohio State guard CJ Walker dropped 14 points and tied a game high with 4 assists, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from distance.

“Players win games, and I thought we had great leadership,” Holtmann said, per The Lantern. “In particular between Kaleb and CJ Walker on both ends. Great win for our group.”

The Wolverines’ campaign has looked a lot like the Buckeyes’ — they reached No. 4 in December and have since fallen out of the top 25.

Michigan lost five of six before their current two-game winning streak. On Saturday, they edged the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 69-63 at home, improving to 13-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten.

Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., in his eighth start in place of the injured Isaiah Livers, set a new career high with 20 points, leading all participants. The sophomore shot 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep, adding 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

“Brandon’s been playing great for us all year,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said, according to The Michigan Daily. “A lot of things that he’s been doing for this team, helping us win, things that doesn’t show up on the box score. So what happened today is he got off to a great start, finished the game with 20 points. But points is not what shows up — winning, that’s effort. It’s attention to detail.”

Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson made his return following a one-game suspension for violating team policy. He dished a game-high 10 assists and came up with a trio of steals, adding 9 points.

“I’m just so proud of Brandon. He works hard,” Simpson said, per The Michigan Daily. “Every day in practice, he’s locked in. Before the game, he’s sitting down with coach Howard watching film. It’s the small things like that I feel like come into play.”