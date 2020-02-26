Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-12) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (25-32) at Staples Center Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Pelicans vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are coming off a tough 114-112 win against a very strong Celtics team Sunday. Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 32 points, and he also hauled in 13 rebounds. Davis helped pull the Lakers ahead in the fourth quarter when he hit a clutch three-pointer with about two minutes left in the game. Then, LeBron James hit the go-ahead jumper with just over 30 seconds remaining.

“I had been setting him up all night with the back down, to the drop step, to the baseline, so I figured he would sit on it thinking I would try it again,” James said after the game about Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. “So, went to my back down, gave a little ‘Dream Shake’ to the baseline and was able to open up middle and get my fadeaway.”

James finished the game against the Celtics with 29 points, eight boards, and nine assists, almost notching another triple-double. James and Davis have taken turns putting the Lakers on their respective shoulders this season; forward Kyle Kuzma is the only other member of the team scoring in double figures.

The Lakers have won five straight, and seven of their last 10, and they’ll be facing a Pelicans team that has heated up recently. New Orleans has won two straight, and eight of its last 11.

The Pelicans are coming off a 115-101 win over Golden State Sunday. Dynamic rookie Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 28 points, and one of the highlights of this one will be watching the bright young star go up against NBA legend James.

Williamson is averaging 22.8 points per contest, and he is second on the team in scoring behind forward Brandon Ingram, who is netting 24.5 points a game. The two stars lead a Pelicans team that has six players scoring 10 or more points a game, so New Orleans has had a balanced attack — the team just hasn’t been able to put it all together yet.

Still, the Pelicans are fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 116 points a game, and if they shoot well, they could make this one interesting. LA is slightly behind, scoring 114.8 points a game, but the Lakers also boast the second-best defense in the league, surrendering just 106.2 points per contest.