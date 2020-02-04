Penn State vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 16 Michigan State Spartans (16-6 overall, 8-3 in the Big Ten) will host the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (16-5 overall, 6-4 in the Big Ten) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Penn State vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 64-63 loss to Wisconsin, and Tom Izzo’s squad will be looking to keep their chances of winning the Big Ten from disappearing. Michigan State is currently tied with Illinois for the lead in the conference, with Maryland just a half-game behind. The Spartans fell behind by 16 points against Wisconsin, and while they mounted a respectable comeback, they didn’t play a full game, and Izzo wants his team to change that. “We lost the game in the first half because we guarded nobody,” Izzo noted after the loss.

The Spartans are giving up 62.2 points a game, which is sixth in the Big Ten. They have been mediocre and inconsistent on defense, but have been more solid throughout the season offensively. Izzo’s team is averaging 76.5 points a game, which is third in the Big Ten Conference.

Michigan State is 3-3 in their last six games, and that type of inconsistent play won’t help them win the conference moving forward. The Spartans are led by guard Cassius Winston, who is tops on the team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points a game. Forward Xavier Tillman has also been a formidable force, averaging a double-double, scoring 13.5 points a game while hauling in 10.1 boards per contest.

As for the Nittany Lions, they’re just barely scoring more points a game than the Spartans, averaging 76.9 points per contest, which is second in the Big Ten. Penn State has won four in a row, with their most recent victory coming against Nebraska, 76-64.

The Nittany Lions are led by senior forward Lamar Stevens, who is scoring 16.5 points a game. Penn State has had a balanced offensive attack this season, with guard Myreon Jones chipping in 13.8 points a game, while Mike Watkins and Izaiah Brockington are both averaging just under 10 points. The team is shooting 44.4% from the field, while Michigan State is shooting slightly better, hitting 45.8% of their field goals.

On defense, the Nittany Lions are allowing 66.7 points a game, which is 10th in the Big Ten. Michigan State definitely has the edge in this one, and they have been a much better rebounding team this season, as well.

The Spartans are 39-8 in the all-time series, and Michigan State has not lost yet this year while playing a Big Ten opponent at home.