How to Watch GW vs Richmond Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Richmond Spiders basketball team will host the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

George Washington vs Richmond Preview

In the wake of a four-game losing streak, the Colonials have triumphed in four of five to improve to 10-11 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

On Wednesday, they edged the Davidson Wildcats 107-104 in quadruple overtime. The Colonials dished 20 assists and committed just 9 turnovers despite playing 20 extra minutes.

“We are true competitors,” GW head coach Jamion Christian said, according to The GW Hatchet. “We really enjoy the moments where there is a bit of doubt so you can go out and really execute. That’s how your team grows and you grow, by leaps and bounds when you go through adversity like that against a good team.”

Colonials guard Maceo Jack led all participants with 35 points, shooting 12-of-19 from the field and adding 7 rebounds and a pair of blocks in a whopping 57 minutes. Forward Jamison Battle logged even more time, scoring 25 points and grabbing 7 boards in 59 minutes.

“I just felt good from the jump,” Jack said, per The GW Hatchet. “I just believe in what coach has been preaching to us, stay ready, you have to be ready at every moment and I believe I did a great job of that and my teammates were great finding me.”

The Spiders won five of six before falling to the No. 7 Dayton Flyers 87-79 at home last week. They trailed by 20 in the second half, then managed to whittle the deficit down to six.

“I’m really proud of our effort,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We were going to have to make certain things go not quite perfectly but really well tonight and they didn’t but we still competed and scratched and clawed.”

The Spiders shot 10-of-19 from 3-point range but just 17-of-50 from inside the arc.

Three days later, Richmond lost again, dropping a road tilt against the VCU Rams 87-68 to fall to 15-6 on the year and 5-3 in Atlantic 10 play.

The Spiders couldn’t couldn’t buy one from outside, going 3-of-14 from 3-point range.

“If they were going to make a bunch of threes, we were going to have a hard time because their offense is already efficient enough,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “That was No. 1 on the list. We have to run them off the 3-point line.”

Richmond big man Grant Golden scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, adding 8 rebounds and a trio of steals. Jacob Gilyard, a Spiders guard, led both sides with 5 assists, scoring 10 points and going 2-of-5 from downtown.