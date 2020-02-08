How to Watch Saint Louis vs Dayton Basketball Online Without Cable

After a thrilling overtime matchup last month, Dayton and Saint Louis will face off in a rematch in an Atlantic 10 matchup on Saturday at Dayton Arena.

Saint Louis vs Dayton Preview

The Dayton Flyers are in the midst of a historic season, garnering the No. 6 ranking in the nation thanks to their 20-2 record. Both of Dayton’s losses have come away from home in overtime to Kansas and Colorado.

At home, the Flyers have been absolutely dominant. Dayton has won its last 12 home contests, scoring an average of 83.2 points.

“There’s been a lot of great teams, a lot of great coaches who have been here,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “So there’s a lot of pride and a lot of responsibility that our guys have to continue to represent the university, the community and the guys that have come before them.”

Obi Toppin has been a force for the Flyers, playing himself into a possible lottery pick with his stellar brand of play. Toppin, a sophomore, is averaging 19.7 points and eight rebounds.

“His joy for playing the game is visible to anybody that watches him,” Grant said of Toppin. “He enjoys competing. He really enjoys being out there with his teammates. … And then I think his ceiling is still really high.”

Toppin has heard some of the noise about his future, but isn’t playing too close of attention.

“I know about it, but I look at it like, ‘What’s our next game?’ ” Toppin said with regard to his NBA future. “That’s my next focus, so I don’t really focus on going to the league or anything right now. Every single game is my next focus every single day.”

“Right now we’re wounded,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “No doubt, they took a chunk out of us.”

Jordan Goodwin hit the shot that sent the game to overtime the last time the teams met up and has demanded some respect from his opposition.

“They’re really physical,” Grant said. “Goodwin’s probably one of the best guards I’ve ever seen in terms of knowing where the ball is going. He’s got a nose for that. Obviously, with (Hasahn) French and his size and physicality, they’ve got a lot of good and athletic players. They do a good job of keeping balls alive and getting second-chance opportunities.”

Dayton is a whopping 12.5 points favorite for the game, which has a total of 138.5. The total has gone over in five of Dayton’s last seven games against Saint Louis, according to Odds Shark.