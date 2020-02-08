Seattle vs DC XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The XFL season officially kicks off on Saturday as the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons at Audi Field.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

ABC (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Seattle vs DC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. ABC is included in all packages, and the “Plus” and “Max” bundles both come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Seattle vs DC on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up, you can then watch Seattle vs DC live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

ESPN Digital Platforms

The game is also on ESPN3, which means you can watch it live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You won’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). But if you don’t have that, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your AT&T TV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV credentials to sign in and watch the game.

Seattle Dragons vs DC Defenders Preview

The XFL is back and will look to capitalize on the momentum of the end of the NFL season, looking to avoid the pitfalls that led to the league folding after it’s only season in 2001. The Dragons and Defenders kick things off when they meet up on Saturday.

One of the most recognizable names in the league leads the way for the Defenders in Cardale Jones. The former Ohio State quarterback, who won the National Championship with the Buckeyes in 2015, never found a sustainable NFL home after being a fourth-round pick.

But Jones still brings to the table a strong skillset and can use his legs to make plays. Seattle Dragons head coach Jim Zorn knows his team has a challenge ahead of them in defending Jones.

“A guy like that doesn’t necessarily have to scramble outside the pocket. He’ll move around to find a soft spot,” Zorn told the XFL’s official site. “He’ll buy time inside the pocket. His game is inside that pocket. Doesn’t mean he can’t run…but he’d probably rather play from inside and get the ball out.”

Pep Hamilton is the skipper for the Defenders and brings to the table a resume loaded with coaching experience.

“We have a hardworking group and we feel like we have a talented group,” Hamilton said. “But it’s not until you get out and play a game as a unit that you truly find out what your identity is as a team, and that is what Saturday means to us.”

The Defenders are expected to be one of the best teams in the league and sport +350 odds to win the championship. That’s tied for the best odds along with the Dallas Renegades and Tampa Bay Vipers.

DC is an 8.5 point favorite for the game against Seattle — a large spread considering neither team has played a game yet. Unlike some of the other pro sports leagues, the XFL is planning to embrace the gambling angle of the game to hopefully attract a sustainable audience despite sub-par talent compared to the NFL.

“We are embracing the spread from the start,” said Jeffrey Pollack, the league’s president and chief operating officer. “This is a core business strategy for the XFL. We understand that for a lot of our fans, betting on the games has become as essential to the game experience as the helmet, ball and jerseys. That’s what we’re gearing up to provide. Our mission and our infrastructure are geared to the sports betting future that is coming fast. There are incredible opportunities.”

