Seton Hall vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Seton Hall has a chance to take a commanding lead in the Big East with a win over Villanova on Saturday, but the Pirates will have to overcome a massive road losing streak against the Wildcats that dates back to 1994.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). And as part of a special 5-year anniversary deal Sling is offering until February 11, the first month is only $5 ($30 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Seton Hall vs Villanova live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Villanova on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Villanova on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Villanova on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Seton Hall vs Villanova Preview

When Seton Hall and Villanova meet up Saturday, it will be the Big East’s top two teams clashing in front of a sellout crowd of 20,000 plus on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

Seton Hall has been a nice surprise this season, racing out to 17-5 overall record and 9-1 conference mark.

“They’re the front-runners in the conference,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I think they’re one of the best teams in the country.”

While Wright understands the massive hype for the game, he isn’t putting isn’t putting too much stock in the result.

“There’s going to be a next game after that,” Wright said told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “In this league, you don’t get quality points for beating Seton Hall. It’s a win if you win. And in the same sense, it’s not a bad loss. You can recover and come back, and you’ve got to be ready for the next game. So we really do take the next-game mentality. You can’t put too much on any game in this conference.”

The Wildcats are in need of a bounce back win after dropping their last two games consecutively — first to Creighton and then to Butler.

“We’ve just been inconsistent,” Wright said. “We were good in that area earlier and we’ve just slipped up, we’ve kind of lost some toughness, physicality. So we’ve just got to change our scheme a little bit in terms of how we defend those post-ups and isolation drives.”

Seton Hall are 5-0 on the road in conference play this season, their lone conference loss coming to Xavier back on Feb. 1.

“It’s a huge game but I think at this time of year, more than anything, every game’s a big game,” he said. “So I think our guys are excited. What I love about this group more than anything is that, I think they’ve been excited to go out and battle every night so far, whether it’s ‘Nova, Creighton, Georgetown.

“I just think that the middle of February in this conference, it’s the most exciting time for college basketball. So I think they’re excited just to go out and compete again, and obviously compete against the best program in the conference for the last five years.”

Villanova is a 3.5-point favorite at home for the matchup, which features a total of 141. The under is 10-5 in the last 15 games in the matchup, according to Odd Shark.