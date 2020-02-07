How to watch ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

This anthology crime drama starring Bill Pullman returns for its third season Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network. Here’s how to watch The Sinner season three online without cable and what to expect from the new season.

‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Preview

The Sinner is an interesting anthology format because while every season focuses on a different crime, there is still a nice throughline connecting all the seasons in the form of Det. Harry Ambrose (Pullman), who investigates all of the crimes. In season one, Jessica Biel played Cora Tannetti, a woman who seemingly snapped and randomly killed a young man at the beach. That season uncovered her deep psychological distress and abusive background and ended with her going to prison for the crime but with a reduced sentence that would be reevaluated every two years.

Season two took Det. Ambrose back to his hometown in upstate New York to investigate a double homicide — a couple found dead of an apparent poisoning in their hotel room. Ambrose works alongside his friend’s daughter, Heather Novack (Natalie Paul), who has just made detective. The couple’s 13-year-old son Julian (Elisha Henig) initially confessed to the killing, but further investigation led Dets. Ambrose and Novack down the path of a cult, kidnapping, and rape. Julian is eventually placed in a rehab facility until he is of age.

Season three sees Det. Ambrose investigating a fatal yet seemingly routine car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York that reveals a much larger case behind it. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that “pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.” The third season cast includes White Collar star Matt Bomer, Sharp Objects alum Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. Biel is an executive producer.

“This season, we have a very different cast and we have a very different underlying motivation,” says Biel in a preseason interview, adding, “Our main character, Jamie (Bomer), is really exploring what he is capable of. We’re talking about someone who is really tapping into that part of themselves where they’re willing to go further than most people. But we’re still asking the question, ‘Why? What happened to this guy?’ So that question will continue to be answered.”

“I have this feeling like I’m trapped, this thing looming over me,” says Bomer in the trailer, adding, “I’m not crazy. Tell me you know what I mean.”

“I do,” responds Pullman. “I just want you to know that I’m watching you.”

The Sinner airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

