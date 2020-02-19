How to Watch Spurs vs RB Leipzig Without Cable in USA

Tottenham Hotspur will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig Preview

Spurs returned from an 11-day layoff on Sunday, besting Aston Villa 3-2 on the road behind a Son Heung-min brace.

The 27-year-old South Korean put Tottenham up 2-1 in first-half stoppage time, pounding home the rebound off his saved penalty kick. Villa equalized early in the second half, only for Son to tally the game-winner in the fourth minute of the second stoppage time. A misplayed ball in the Lions backline sent Son streaking down the left flank before he found the far post.

“We didn’t start very well,” Spurs manager José Mourinho said, according to the club’s official website, “I think they started more aggressive, more intense than us, we made our little mistakes but then a fantastic reaction and again, in the second half, after 2-2, I think it was a period of amazing football that we played, so many chances that we created but the ball wasn’t going in.”

Son’s now scored 51 Premier League goals for Tottenham, tying Christan Eriksen for the fifth most in club history.

“I’ve scored 50 Premier League goals but without the team, without the supporters, it’s impossible,” Son said, per the club’s site.

Son won’t be available against Leipzig and could be out for the season — he reportedly suffered a fractured arm during the victory. The team is already without fellow forward Harry Kane, who’s recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tottenham are clinging to a spot in next year’s Champions League. They hold a one-point advantage on Sheffield United for fifth place on the Premier League table. Typically, the top four advance to the Champions League, but second-place Manchester City have been deemed ineligible by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, though that ruling is subject to appeal.

Leipzig thumped Werder Bremen 3-0 at home in Bundesliga action on Saturday. They trail Bayern Munich by a point for the league’s top spot and hold three-point advantages on Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Die Roten Bullen took a two-goal advantage into the midway break, then added their final goal in the 46th minute.

“We were very good defensively in the first half, we were aggressive and alert to the transitions,” Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said, according to the club’s official website. “We always looked dangerous when it came to creating chances and we were finally able to score again.”

Leipzig took the Champions League’s Group G with three victories, a pair of draws, and a loss, edging Lyon for the top spot in a set that included Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Tottenham also notched three victories in group play, falling twice and drawing once to finish a distant second to Bayern Munich in Group B, which also included Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade.