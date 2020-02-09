St. Louis vs Dallas XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Renegades will host the St. Louis BattleHawks at Globe Life Park Sunday in the first XFL showdown for either team.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of St. Louis vs Dallas on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. And as part of a special 5-year anniversary deal Sling is offering until February 11, the first month is only $5 ($30 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch St. Louis vs Dallas live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of St. Louis vs Dallas on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of St. Louis vs Dallas on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

St. Louis BattleHawks vs Dallas Renegades Preview

Bob Stoops, who spent 18 seasons as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, left the university in 2017 to spend more time with family. Serving as head coach of the Renegades will give him that, while also allowing him to be a part of the game he loves. The XFL season will be just 10 games long, which is just one of many differences the league has compared to the NFL.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones should get the start for the Renegades, and he’ll likely be the perfect fit for Stoops, who coached him for four years in Oklahoma. Jones suffered a knee injury in early January, and he’s still at the end of his recovery, so he was listed as questionable for the game.

Two of the Renegades’ top receivers, Jeff Badet and Jazz Ferguson, also showed up on Friday’s injury report, so that will be something to watch in this one.

Jordan Ta’amu will get the start at quarterback for St. Louis, while former Seattle Seahawks second-round pick, Christine Michael, will be the team’s feature running back. Michael was with Seattle from 2013-14 and again from 2015-16, and he also spent time with the Cowboys, Packers, and Colts before coming to the XFL. Ta’amu was undrafted after having a solid season at Ole Miss, where he finished the 2018 season second in the SEC in passing yards behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Former NFL tight end Jonathan Hayes is the head coach and general manager of the BattleHawks. Hayes was a long time tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-3018, and he thinks this game is going to be decided with the play of both offensive and defensive lines.

“Probably the most important part of any football team is its play along the offensive and defensive lines,” Hayes said. “The way they go is the way we’re going to go. I truly believe that.”

This will be the fourth and final game of the XFL’s debut weekend.