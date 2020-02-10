Suns vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

As the All-Star break approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are seeking strong finishes before the short hiatus. The two Western Conference teams meet up on Monday at Staples Center.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Arizona (locally in the Suns market) and Spectrum SportsNet (locally in the Lakers market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox Sports Arizona and Spectrum SportsNet aren’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Suns and Lakers markets

NBA TV is one of the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Lakers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox Sports Arizona and Spectrum SportsNet aren’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Suns and Lakers markets

NBA TV is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both channel packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBA TV if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you will get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Lakers live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Note: NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Suns market

Fox Sports Arizona (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Lakers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Suns vs Lakers Preview

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the way for the Lakers, who have reeled off a Western Conference best 39-12 record to this point of the season.

The Lakers latest victory was a 125-120 win against the depleted Golden State Warriors, needing a late surge after opening up a big lead and allowing a comeback.

“Not our best win, not a pretty win but it’s a win and we did enough down the stretch to secure the victory,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “You hope you play a little better, a little less sloppy… but at least we were able to get the W.”

The Lakers decided not to make a move at the trade deadline, staying with the current roster as they eye the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade. The team had long been rumored as a destination for veteran guard Darren Collison, who was reportedly eyeing an NBA comeback around the trade deadline after his surprising decision to call it a career in the offseason, leaving money on the table.

After the deadline came and went on Thursday, Collison and his agent were seen sitting at the Lakers game against the Rockets with owner Jeanie Buss and were shown on the jumbotron at the game, drawing cheers from the Staples Center crowd.

“Just watching the game,” Collison told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin about his presence. “Ain’t nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house.”

Collison recently informed the team he will not be returning this season, so the Lakers will have to find another way to improve the roster through the buyout market, which has seen a few notable names pop up. Vogel understands regardless of roster moves, this is the time for his team to dig in for a stretch run so they can maintain the No. 1 seed.

“This whole stretch, from New Year’s to All-Star break, is kind of the dog days of the NBA season, and you have to fight the monotony on a daily basis,” Vogel told reporters. “But we’ve got two big games coming up. We’ve got to lock in and try to get Ws.”

The Suns are among the bottom-dwellers in the West, going 3-7 in their last 10. Their most recent loss came last time out against the Denver Nuggets 117-108.

Kelly Oubre was involved in some trade rumors, but responded in his first game after the deadline with a 39-point performance against the Rockets in a win. Versus the Nuggets, he tallied 20 points in a whopping 42 minutes played.

“Just another game for me. Got to go out there and do my job,” Oubre said. “I had a hot hand tonight and my guys did a good job of finding me, and we played the right way.”

The Lakers are 12-point favorites for Monday’s matchup.