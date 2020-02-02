How to Watch the Super Bowl Pre-Game Show 2020 Online

The Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox, followed by the 2020 halftime show after the second quarter. The NFL will be hosting its Super Bowl pregame show from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST prior to kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are pitted against the San Francisco 49ers this year, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are both set to headline the halftime show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Dan + Shay & Yolanda Adams Will All Perform During the Pregame Show

According to Billboard, the NFL is hosting the pregame show from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fox prior to kickoff. Country-pop duo Dan + Shay and rapper Pitbull will both take the stage at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale in Miami before the big game, according to Mix FM. Yolanda Adams and Demi Lovato are also set to perform.

Dan + Shay will be performing “Tequila” while Pitbull’s set will include the hit single “Get Ready,” Mix FM reports. DJ Khaled will DJ from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, while Adams and the Children’s Voice Chorus will sing “America the Beautiful,” according to Billboard. Lovato will perform The Star Spangled Banner this year.

“Catch me at SUPER BOWL LIV in MIAMI! FIRST EVER to be performing from the sideline during pregame!” DJ Khaled wrote on Instagram, while Dan + Shay added, “super bowl weekend is shaping up to be a dream. excited to announce that we’ll be performing during the official @nflonfox pregame show. don’t miss it.”

Tune in Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST to catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, followed by the halftime show after the second quarter. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and the latest in entertainment news.

