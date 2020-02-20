‘Survivor’ Season 40 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 2 Online

The new season of Survivor got off to a rip-roaring start last week with two eliminations — both Natalie Anderson and Amber Brkich Mariano were sent to the Edge of Extinction to live separately from everyone else in the hopes of returning to the game. Who will be voted off in episode 2? Tune in Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS to find out, but here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40 Episode 2 Preview

Survivor – It's Like a Survivor Economy (Preview)

The second episode of “Winners at War” is titled “It’s Like a Survivor Economy” and it sees Boston Rob Mariano get really mad when he finds out the other tribe voted out his wife. The episode description says he’s “out for blood,” but there’s really only so much he can do at this point because the people responsible for Amber’s ouster are on the other tribe.

In a preview clip, he vows that “this is war,” but he also acknowledges that “it’s more complex this season than it’s ever been in the history of this game.”

Meanwhile, the episode description also says that “another castaway must dig themselves out after letting information slip.” Who might that be? If I had to guess, it probably involves either someone on Sele talking to Jeremy Collins or Michele Fitzgerald about an alliance, since Jeremy and Michele were the two rogue votes at the Sele Tribal Council. Or over at Dakal, its someone talking to the one of the three people who voted to oust Kim Spradlin-Wolfe — Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke or Tony Vlachos.

Over at the Edge of Extinction, a preview clip shows Amber vowing to fight to get back in the game.

Survivor – It's Like a Survivor Economy (Sneak Peek 1)

“Waking up this morning, it was a little bit surreal, realizing I’m not back at the other camp anymore,” says Amber. “But if there was no Edge of Extinction, I’d probably be super depressed. I did not come all the way out here and leave four kids behind to be out of the game this early on. But I’m not done. There’s still a possibility for me to get back in, there’s still a possibility for me to possibly help my husband, who is still in the game, so I gotta keep my head there. The game is still going for me.”

Survivor – It's Like a Survivor Economy (Sneak Peek 2)

Finally, over at Dakal, Tony is trying to keep himself from doing crazy things, so he decides to build a ladder out of bamboo that they can use to get papayas out of the trees. It actually looks pretty great… when it’s lying on the ground, that is. When they try to start using it, it looks a lot more like what Sophie calls it, which is “it is two pieces of bamboo with other pieces of bamboo tied with flimsy twine.”

Will Tony’s ladder be successful? Tune in Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out.

