Tampa Bay vs Seattle XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Seattle Dragons (0-1) will host the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1) at CenturyLink Field Saturday in Week 2 of XFL play.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Tampa Bay Vipers vs Seattle Dragons Preview

This will be Seattle’s first home game of the season. The Dragons dropped their first game Week 1, a 31-19 road loss to the DC Defenders. Turnovers were a huge reason they lost the game, as they had three, while the Defenders had zero. Quarterback Brandon Silvers was responsible for two of the turnovers, as he threw two picks, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

“A few errors can really affect the game, and we have to overcome those,” Dragons coach Jim Zorn said after the game. Silvers finished 21-40 for 217 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, but he’ll need to clean up his game against Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver Austin Proehl had a standout performance for the Dragons. Proehl had five catches for 88 yards and two scores, but considering the weather forecast in Seattle on Saturday is calling for rain and 40-degree temperatures, the Dragons could lean heavily on the running game in this one. With running backs Kenneth Farrow, Ja’Quan Gardner, and Trey Williams getting 19 carries between them last week for a total of 93 yards — and average of 4.9 yards per carry. They could have a great deal of success against a Tampa Bay defense that gave up five yards a carry last week.

Marc Trestman’s Vipers had an abysmal showing in their debut last weekend, scoring just three points in a 23-3 loss to the New York Guardians. Quarterback Aaron Murray was 16-34 for 231 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Murray was injured in the game, however, so Trestman will likely turn to backup Quinton Flowers, who saw limited action in Week 1.

A huge problem for the Vipers last week was the team’s ineptitude in the red zone. They were 0-4, failing to score any touchdowns, and that won’t win them many games. Tampa Bay played solid defense Week 1, however, giving up just 226 yards in the loss. Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville’s group also held the Guardians to an impressive 1-10 on third down, so if the offense can get it going, they could finally be in business.

Murray has officially been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Seattle, and Trestman noted former Oklahoma State QB Taylor Cornelius could also see action in this one.