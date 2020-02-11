‘The Conners’ Live Streaming: How to Watch Season 2 Episode 12 Online

For season 2 episode 12, The Conners airs its first-ever live episode at 8pm ET on Tuesday, February 11 on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘The Conners’ Live Episode Preview

Season 2 of The Conners has been airing on ABC in their Tuesday night at 8/7c timeslot. Since episode 12 is airing live so that the storyline and its character can interract in real-time with the results of the New Hampshire democratic primary, the special Tuesday, February 11 will live on both coasts. This means, according to ABC News, that the episode “will be performed live twice for different time zones,” once at 8pm ET and again at 8pm PT.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Live From Lanford,” teases “The Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote; Louise gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan’s complicated relationship.”

While the episode will be inherently political in nature, Helford told Variety that every candidate will take “shots” from the show’s characters, so as not to show bias. Furthermore, the writers left room in the script for improvisation from the actors and spur-of-the-moment commentary, depending entirely on what’s happening with the New Hampshire primary in real-time.

The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that in spite of the collective experience of the show’s cast, “Believe me, they are terrified. When I said to Laurie you should have no problem since you’ve done a lot of theater, she said, ‘Yeah, that’s six months of rehearsal on that stage. You’re giving me five days.’ And we’re talking about politics, so everyone’s afraid of saying the wrong thing. So the level of difficulty here is about a 12.”

Sara Gilbert, who stars in the show and is one of its executive producers, told Variety that a live episode had been pitched for The Conners before, but their decision to air a live episode was heavily influenced by the timing of the New Hampshire primary. She said “We had talked about it before, and I always felt like it would feel like a stunt on this show. But this [idea] I really like because it’s tied to the primaries, and I felt like if we could also bring some awareness to voting, get some excitement about it, maybe a few more people vote — if you can send the message to people that they have a voice and their voice matters, that seems like a worthwhile reason to do it,”

Tune in to The Conners season 2, Tuesday nights at 8/7c ABC.

