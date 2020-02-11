How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Episode 13 Online

Tonight, This Is Us will air on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘This Is Us’ Preview

Tonight, This Is Us will air on NBC at 9pm ET/PT. This evening also marks Justin Hartley’s This Is Us directorial debut. This is the second time a cast member has directed the show– Milo Ventimiglia directed an episode earlier this season.

The episode will put a magnifying glass on the life of Chrissy Metz’s Kate, and will utilize all three interconnecting storylines to relay her story.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Hartley revealed, “There’s something going on in the present storyline where their relationship is kind of evolving and it’s changing and becoming something we haven’t really seen before… So it was important to tell that story in a clear and concise manner. It was important that the audience understands these two characters are communicating in a way that we haven’t seen them communicate before and that their relationship is forever going to change — and this is like the turning point. It’s something really nice. It’s something that you always hope you get with your mother or father, but we don’t always get.”

In the interview, Hartley shared, “That was the important thing for me, to get that through in that storyline,” he said. “These people that come and go in our lives, the relationships that come and go, they leave lingering things with us and they shape us and they form these habits or these sort of personalities that we become and we evolve into throughout our life. And that shapes the decisions that we make. Also, the relationship that she has with Toby and the relationship that she has with Marc, the differences and similarities, and the danger that goes along with that. The pushing and the pulling, the togetherness and separation.”

We’ll also learn more about Kate’s relationship with Marc in tonight’s episode. For weeks now, fans have been curious about how that relationship would pan out.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Kate/Marc dynamic on screen. Last we heard of him, Kate and Mark were getting in a fight on the phone. When Rebecca later said she “didn’t like” Marc, Kate replied, “I don’t need you to like him, I like him.” Everyone is hoping for things to come together, and to get a bit of clarity, in tonight’s episode.

“A Hell of a Week: Part Three” will air at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

