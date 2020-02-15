How to Watch NBA 3-Point Contest 2020 Online Without Cable

The NBA’s top sharpshooters have assembled in Chicago and will do battle to be named the league’s top 3-point shooter on Saturday at the United Center.

The event is scheduled to begin around 8:30 p.m. ET (after the Skills Challenge, which starts at 8 p.m. ET) and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 NBA 3-Point Contest Preview

There will be sweet shooting strokes aplenty in Chicago on Saturday night for the 3-Point Contest, which will feature the sharpest shooters in the NBA.

Here’s the field:

Davis Bertans, Washington

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte

Joe Harris, Brooklyn

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Duncan Robinson, Miami

Trae Young, Atlanta

Robinson and Young are co-favorites at +400 to win. They’re followed by Bertans at +425 and Harris — the defending champion — is +475. There’s a new wrinkle to the event with the MTN DEW Zone, which is located six feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball. It is worth three points and can change the tide of a round.

While Young is no surprise, seeing Robinson as a favorite will likely catch some off guard. Robinson — who was undrafted out of Michigan in 2018 — is shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, playing nearly 30 minutes a game with the Heat.

“Opportunity is a huge part of it. I’ve improved and grown a lot as well,” Robinson told Sports Illustrated. “My biggest improvement, something I really got to practice a lot in the G League, is flying around, flying off screens and handoffs, being aggressive in those settings. And just developing that mentality to always have shots. Part of that is confidence and also understanding what your role is.”

A few of the participants were able to get warmed up in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. Team USA beat the World Team 151-131.

“That first half I was struggling shooting, but then I got to it in the second half,” said Devonte’ Graham, who is seeking to become the first Hornets player to win the event. “That got me going a little bit and gave me a little confidence going into the Three-Point Contest.”

Booker will be another name to watch in the lineup. He replaced Damien Lillard in both the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game, but was a notable snub prior to that. Booker is averaging 26.4 points per game and is shooting 35.8 from deep.

“It was always a goal of mine [to be an All-Star], but it just reproves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning, [with] all the best players in the All-Star Game, growing up watching that,” Booker said last month. “And now it’s an entertainment-, drama-, political-filled league.”