Jones vs Reyes Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 247 PPV

Jon Jones will put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.

The UFC 247 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, and Jones vs Reyes is fifth on the card. In order to watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone, or streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV through ESPN+.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch a live stream of UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 247 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 247 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 247 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 247? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 247

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 247 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 247

Where to Watch UFC 247 Live Stream

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Jones vs Reyes and the complete UFC 247 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 247 Preview

Jones (25-1 MMA, 19-1 UFC) is vying for an 11th defense of the light heavyweight title, which would tie Demetrious Johnson’s UFC record for defenses in any weight class.

Following an eight-defense stint atop the division from March 2011 to April 2015 and his being stripped of a share of the title three times, Jones began his most recent reign by punching out Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant belt at UFC 232 in December 2018. He’s since secured decision defenses over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old said he aspires to the longevity of rival Daniel Cormier, who became a two-weight champ at age 39 in 2018.

“My goal is just to be here for an extremely long time,” Jones said at UFC 247 media day, according to MMA Fighting. “A very long time. I want to be here for the whole next decade and I want to be the champion for this next decade. I look at Daniel Cormier as an inspiration.

“For him to be champion at 40 years old, dominating guys much younger than him. He lets me know if I do the right things and really take care of myself, there’s no reason why we can’t keep up with this next generation of fighters, this next decade of fighters. That’s the goal. Thank you for that motivation, Daniel Cormier.”

Reyes (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has won nine professional fights via stoppage, all in the first round. In October, he knocked out Chris Weidman with punches 103 seconds into their UFC on ESPN 6 headliner.

“I’ve been studying Jon from the beginning, since I started,” Reyes said, according to MMA Junkie. “It’s no secret he was the champ when I started. I fully respect him, but what he’s done in the past means nothing for this fight. It’s irrelevant. He’s changed, he’s evolved over the years. He’s become a smarter fighter, a more technical, plotting fighter. That’s how you stay champ for a long time.

“You look at your opponents and address what they’re good at and beat them there and nullify their game. That’s what he’s done. He’s been very good at it. But a guy like me, you don’t know what I’m going to come out with.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs James Krause, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight