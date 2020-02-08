UFC 247 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A middleweight bout between Trevin Giles and James Krause highlights the preliminary card at UFC 247, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.

The early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 247 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

In the United States, the early prelims won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch those fights live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes live UFC events and a massive UFC on-demand library, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other exclusive content for just $4.99 per month.

Additionally, Jones vs Reyes and the UFC 247 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. So, if you plan on watching the early prelims and the main card, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 247 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Get ESPN+ & UFC 247 Bundle

Another option, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which comes out to 25 percent savings:

Get ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the early prelim fights live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 247 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the main card fights on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the main card fights live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Hulu With Live TV

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the main card fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

UFC 247 Prelims Preview

Krause (27-7 MMA, 8-3 UFC), who typically fights at lightweight and welterweight, stepped in to fight Giles (11-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) at middleweight on a day’s notice. Giles’ original opponent, Antonio Arroyo, was hospitalized by cramping issues after a Friday weigh-in.

“Everyone says they’re a gangster until it comes time to make gangster moves,” Krause wrote on Instagram. “24 hours notice, at middleweight, against Trevin Giles. See you tomorrow, Houston.”

UFC president Dana White was motivated to find a new opponent for Giles, as the middleweight is a local favorite — he works as a Houston police officer.

“This guy was here cornering. James Krause is stepping in and gonna take the fight,” White said, according to MMA Weekly. “He’s actually literally going to weigh in today at the ceremonial weigh-ins. I know he’s not from Texas, but he’s gonna step in and save this fight for your guy.

“That’s pending he passes all of his medicals and makes weight. What a stud.”

Giles was born in San Antonio. He played football at Taylor High School in nearby Taylor, then graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston.

“There is going to be a big turnout,” Giles said, according to MMA Junkie. “Everybody knows I work for the Houston police department. I know a couple of those guys are coming out. I know they’ll be bringing out family and friends and stuff like that, too. Some of my friends will be coming out. It’s going to be a big turnout. It’ll be packed in there. It’s going to be noisy.”

Krause has won six straight fights, most recently besting Sérgio Moraes via third-round knockout in a welterweight battle at UFC Fight Night 164 in November.

Giles has dropped two consecutive fights by way of third-round guillotine choke.

“It’s a hole, that’s what it is,” Giles told Bloody Elbow. “Anyone who would say that would be right. It’s the only way I’ve ever lost. I don’t think there is any other way to put that. It’s just me getting in the gym and training it and being prepared for those situations.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs James Krause, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight