USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The United States women’s national soccer team will meet Mexico in the semi-finals of CONCACAF’s Olympic qualifying tournament on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The match is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA vs Mexico Women’s Olympic Qualifying Preview

The victor will face the victor of Canada–Costa Rica in the finals and earn a trip to the Olympics, as CONCACAF has two berths to Tokyo 2020.

The USWNT swept to the top of Group A, outscoring opponents 18-0 across three matches. They’re attempting to become the first team to win Olympic gold a year after winning the Women’s World Cup.

“I think that we know that what we did in France is kind of meaningless now. It doesn’t dictate how the rest of the year goes or dictate right now what our future is,” midfielder Rose Lavelle said, according to The Associated Press. “So while last year was so fun, we know that we have to set our sights on new goals. And I think before we even talk about the Olympics, we have to talk about our game versus Mexico and qualifying there.”

Mexico finished second in Group B, winning twice and falling to the group’s winners, Canada. Forward Renae Cuéllar, 29, scored the lone goal in La Tri’s tournament-opening victory over Jamaica, then tallied twice in their 6-0 dismantling of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

USWNT forward Lindsey Horan found the back of the net five times in group play. Only Canada’s Jordyn Huitema has scored more in the tournament.

Horan scored in every game, striking thrice in an 8-0 victory over Panama.

“I thought Lindsey was exceptional,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said after that Jan. 31 win, according to Pro Soccer USA. “I think she did an incredible job, obviously. She scored three goals and two assists, so direct impact on the game. … I am just happy she is coming back to her best form, and I think that the best of Lindsey Horan is yet to come.”

The United States Soccer Federation hired Andonovski in October. His predecessor, Jill Ellis, led the USWNT to their first consecutive World Cup titles. In July, she announced she’d step down at the conclusion of the team’s World Cup victory tour.

Andonovski’s roster includes a pair of players who weren’t on the World Cup team: forward Lynn Williams and defensive midfielder Andi Sullivan.

“Vlatko’s been awesome,” Williams said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “He’s come in, and it’s like a new fresh start for a lot of people, myself especially.

“He’s working different formations and nitpicking things we need to work on, and he’s saying we’re great right now, but we want to be the best team in the world. Not that we’re not, but we want to pound that in and not let anybody come and try to steal that from us. He’s very picky, but that’s exactly what this team needs.”