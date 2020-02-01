Utah State vs SDSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 San Diego Aztecs basketball team will host the Utah State Aggies in Mountain West play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Utah State vs SDSU Preview

The Aztecs pounded the New Mexico Lobos 85-57 on the road on Wednesday to improve to 22-0 on the season and 11-0 in conference play. Half of their victories have come in away or neutral-site games.

“This was just another road win for a very good basketball team I’ve got this year,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to The Associated Press. “And to sit at undefeated going into February, I think no one would have imagined that in their wildest dreams.”

The Aztecs shot 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the first half, carrying a 48-25 advantage into the midway break. They finished the game 15-of-33 from distance.

SDSU guard KJ Feagin scored a game-high 18 points, shooting 6-of-9 from downtown without attempting a 2-pointer or a free throw.

“We found ourselves with a lot of open 3s that we took advantage of,” Dutcher said, per AP.

He added: “We shot the ball extremely well and we moved it quick.”

Malachi Flynn led all participants with 6 assists and scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting (3-of-6 from deep) without committing a turnover. On the season, he leads the Aztecs in points per game (16.5), assists per game (4.9), and steals per game (1.7).

“We played the right way and we were rewarded for it,” Dutcher said, per AP. “Malachi was a perfect example of it. He could have run out here and scored 20 or 30 points but he didn’t care. He just moved the ball. He played effortless basketball. He set the tone.”

Utah State and the Aztecs met in San Diego on Jan. 4, in what turned out to be the Aggies’ second defeat in a stretch of three straight. They’ve won four of five since that losing streak, including their last three, to improve to 17-6 on the season and 6-4 in Mountain West play.

On Tuesday, the Aggies crushed the Wyoming Cowboys 68-45 on the road. The Cowboys shot just 15-of-50 from the floor and 7-of-30 from deep

“We did a really good job defensively,” Utah State head coach Craig Smith said, per The Herald Journal. “That is five straight games we have defended very hard.”

Aggies guard Sam Merrill led the team with 14 points, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from distance.

“I feel like we have strung some really good games together, and we are starting to get it going,” Smith said, per The Herald Journal. “We are going to have to play our best basketball of the year to have a chance to win at San Diego State.”