Villanova vs Temple Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 15 Villanova Wildcats (18-6) will head to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls (13-11) Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Villanova vs Temple Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a close 72-71 battle against No. 18 Marquette on Wednesday. The win ended Nova’s three-game losing skid and stopped the bleeding — for now. The losing streak was the team’s longest of the season, and considering the Wildcats had just three losses on the entire season prior to losing three in a row, how well they play in this one suddenly seems huge.

Villanova is scoring 73.5 points a game, and the team has five players averaging in double figures. Led by sophomore forward Saddiq Bey, who is scoring 15.7 points a game, and junior guard Collin Gillespie, who is right behind, averaging 15.6 points per contest, the Wildcats have been a strong unit all season.

Villanova has also done several of the little things well. They’re a very good defensive rebounding team (61st in the nation) and they have been excellent (15th in the country) when it comes to keeping other teams away from the charity stripe.

As for Temple, the Owls have won two straight and three of its last four games. In the last week, Temple has beaten SMU in overtime followed by a close 72-68 win over Tulane. The Owls were down by 11 in the fourth quarter before coming back, going on a 19-4 run to close out and win the game.

Guard Quinton Rose leads the Owls in scoring, averaging 16.2 points a game. Junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis is the only other player scoring 10+ points a game for the Owls, netting 11.2 points a contest. Temple is averaging 69.3 points a game, which is not going to win the team many games against a group as well-balanced as this Villanova squad.

Temple has not fared well against ACC opponents, however. The Owls have allowed 101.3 points for every 100 possessions against teams from the AAC.