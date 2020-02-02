Puppy Bowl 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Today is the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Sure, you’re probably excited about the Super Bowl too. But who can resist these sweet, adorable puppies as they play their own cute version of football? Read on to learn how to watch the Puppy Bowl online today, even if you don’t have cable. The Puppy Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. Eastern / 12 p.m. Pacific. (Technically, the game kicks off four minutes before 3 p.m. Eastern.)

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Animal Planet is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Animal Planet is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Puppy Bowl Preview

Puppy Bowl 2020: Preview the 16th Annual Puppy Bowl on Animal PlanetHere's a look at the 16th annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Will YOU be watching Puppy Bowl 2020? THE LIST is a daily TV show that covers the hottest trends and topics in life hacks, pop culture, deals and gadgets to make your life a little easier. Tune in Monday-Friday to watch THE LIST. Watch us weeknights on TV! http://www.thelisttv.com/watch And Online Anytime http://www.thelisttv.com/ Like Us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thelistshowtv Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheListShowTV Go Behind the Scenes on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/TheListShowTV Get The List App Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scripps.thelist IPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-list-tv/id1073229263?ls=1&mt=8 2020-01-30T23:01:40.000Z

How can you resist something as adorable as the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet?

Puppy Bowl 2020The 16th annual Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet on February 2, 2020. #PuppyBowl #AnimalPlanet Follow Us Weekly on Facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram @UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Twitter @UsWeekly Subscribe for more: http://bit.ly/1NGkzM1 2020-01-10T15:30:04.000Z

This year features a matchup between Team Ruff and Team Fluff, as they seek to win the Chewy Lombarky trophy at Geico Stadium. We’re celebrating 16 years of adoption stories today. This two-hour showdown kicks off with a pre-game show at 2 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Pacific) and then the game starts an hour later.

We also have a lot of international contestants this year, including players from St. Croix, Toronto, Colombia, Cartagena, and more. The game also features Wisdom Panel DNA test results, so we can know what makes these puppies stars.

Puppies are also competing for MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), which is awarded to the pup who scores the most touchdowns. Viewers will also enjoy Pup Close and Personal profiles with Jack (a Chihuahua mix), Lucca (a Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher mix), Sol (a Chihuahua/Border Collie mix), and more.

Today’s game also features five special needs players who are adoption ready: Ferris (a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix), Kismet and Paprika (two hearing-impaired pups), Filbert (a blind and hearing-impaired Shetland Sheepdog mix), and Rooster (an American Staffordshire Terrier/Bulldog mix who has a cleft palate.)