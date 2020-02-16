How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Tell All Special Online

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Part 1 of the two-part finale reads, “The couples of 90 Day Fiancé meet for the first time in a dramatic Tell All showdown in New York City. Host Shaun Robinson gets answers to your burning questions as shocking reveals and juicy details are uncovered from this season.”



The Two-Part Finale Will Dive Deeper Into the Relationships, Issues & Marriages of Each of the Season 7 Couples

Time to get some answers! 🗣Don't miss part one of the #90DayFiance tell-all Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/Mjbsblyzbw — TLC Network (@TLC) February 15, 2020

TLC hasn’t released many promos for the two-part “Couples Tell All” finale, but the few clips the network did release promises plenty of drama, a few outbursts from Angela (shocker!) and some surprising reveals.

The short promo above shows host Shaun Robinson exclaim “this is a first in the history of 90 Day!” while the rest of the promo features quick clips of the cast members looking shocked and asking Mike what he did to Natalie (did Mike cheat?!). Robert also adds, “this story goes really deep, and it’s dark,” so fans have plenty to look forward to over the next two days.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

