How to Watch Mexican Open 2020 Online Without Cable

Nick Kyrgios and Wang Yafan will look to defend their Mexican Open titles in Acapulco. The event will run from Feb. 22-29.

In the United States, the 2020 Mexican Open will be televised on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Mexican Open Preview

Nick Kyrgios won the men’s singles event last year — he bested Rafael Nadal and John Isner en route to the final, then topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The 24-year-old Australian will look to defend the title out of the No. 6 seed.

Kyrgios hasn’t played since the Australian Open, where he fell to top-seeded Nadal in four sets in the fourth round. He pulled out of the New York Open with a shoulder injury earlier this month.

At the Delray Beach Open last week, Kyrgios, seeded No. 1 at an ATP event for the first time in his career, withdrew hours before his first-round match, citing a wrist injury. He and partner Jordan Thompson then pulled out of the Delray doubles draw.

“I’m dealing with a little bit of a left wrist injury; been dealing with it for the last week or so,” Kyrgios said, according to Tennis365. “Some sort of tendon thing. Apart from that feeling pretty good.”

Kyrgios will meet French 21-year-old Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Mexican Open; they’ve never played one another. Nadal, who enters the tournament as the top seed, is slated to face Pablo Andujar, a fellow Spaniard. Nadal’s bested the 34-year-old in all three of their matches.

Nadal bowed out in the Australian Open quarterfinals, falling in five sets to eventual finalist Dominic Thiem. He also hasn’t played since the major.

If both Nadal and Kyrgios win out in Acapulco, they’d meet in the final.

In September, the ATP issued Kyrgios a 16-week suspended ban, a six-month probationary period, and a $25,000 fine after an investigation found he’d displayed “aggravated behaviour” at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters.

After their Australian Open meeting, Nadal commended Kyrgios’ response to the punishments.

“When he wants to play tennis, when he’s focused on what he’s doing, I think he’s a very important player for our sport because he has a big talent,” the 33-year-old said, according to ESPN. “He’s one of these players that can be very, very interesting for the crowd.

“I am never against his way or style to play. When I criticized him in the past is because I think he did a couple of things that are not right and are not the right image for our sport and for the kids. But when he’s doing the right things, I am the first one who supports this.

“I saw him playing during the whole tournament almost every match, and he has been great, with very positive attitude. I like to watch him play when he’s doing that way.”

Wang Yafan, 25, won the women’s singles draw last year for what remains her lone title. She bested Donna Vekic in the semifinals and Sofia Kenin in the championship, dropping the first set of each match. She’ll meet 18-year-old countrywoman Wang Xiyu in the first round.