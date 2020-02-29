How to Watch Auburn vs Kentucky Basketball Online Without Cable

A surging Kentucky squad has a chance to take control of the SEC as they face Auburn on Saturday at Rupp arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Auburn vs Kentucky Preview

Kentucky has won seven games in a row, but they remember their last loss very well. It was on the road to Auburn in what head coach John Calipari referred to as a 75-66 manhandling.

“Well, when you watch it, you better play lower than them and they get down. You better know that they’ll wedge you under the goal or they’ll, on block outs, they’re not afraid to bump and do stuff,” Calipari said this week in a press conference. “Their guard play, they run downhill, we run downhill. We’re playing kind of similar in that.”

The Wildcats have played some tight games during their winning streak, with their last four victories coming by single digits. A win against Auburn would assure Kentucky at least a share of the SEC regular-season title, but Calipari is trying to bolster his team’s resume for tournament play.

“It means you won the league, I guess. Our whole thing is, how do we get the best seed we can get? If that means win games, just keep winning so you have a good seed. That’s the whole thing here. It’s not— conference tournament. I know people get mad and our fans go there. It’s almost an obligation because so many of them go to the tournament, but the whole point for me is, that tournament you’re playing three games back-to-back-to-back. I mean, what does it really do? Well, if you’ve got to win the games to get a good seed, win the games. But, the reality of it is, our season is about building toward March, being prepared for every kind of team that we can play.”

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had nothing but complimentary words for his SEC rival.

“They are playing really well now,” Pearl said of Kentucky. “All they are is one home win against an Auburn team they are 48-2 against at home to win the league. That is pretty good math right there. They are very much in the driver’s seat and they have earned that. I think Kentucky has been an undervalued team all year.”

The Tigers were rolling until a pair of losses to unranked Georgia and Missouri. Auburn got a spark from the return of forward Isaac Okoro in their last game — a 67-58 win against Ole Miss.

“(He) gives us a fighting chance against the best teams on our schedule,” Pearl said.

Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite for the game.